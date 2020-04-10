Bullard makes changes to athlete physicals program due to COVID-19

BULLARD — The Bullard Athletic Department will not be able to conduct its annual spring mass physicals program, which usually takes place in May, due to policies that are in place to guard against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Officials recommend that student athletes schedule appointments with their primary care physicians to have physicals given.
This should be done before the next school/athletic year begins.
If social distancing and other measures are lifted in time, there is a possibility that a mass physicals event could be scheduled for the summer, but this is not guaranteed.
To obtain a blank physical form go to www.bullardisd.net, scroll down and click on the athletic page (football helmet). Student athletes should print the form and take it to the doctor that they choose to perform their physical.
Bullard Athletics has physicians that they work closely with for those that don't have a primary care physician. Contact Jeff “Doc” Shrode at jeff.shrode@bullardisd.net to find out more information, or for questions about physicals.
All student athletes who will be in grades 7-12 in the fall, must have an annual physical in order to participate in athletics.
