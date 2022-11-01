Bullard makes short work of Henderson in bi-district; Splendora awaits

ARP - Olivia Anderson and Campbell Clark recorded 10 kills apiece as Bullard cruised past Henderson 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-17) in a UIL, Class 4A, Region III Bi-district playoff match that took place at Arp High School on Monday night.
The Lady Panthers (36-8) advance to the Area round where they will face the Splendora Ladycats, the third place representative out of District 20-4A. Splendora polished off Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3-1 in its playoff opener on Monday.
Date, time and location of the Bullard-Splendora tilt is to be announced.
Anderson and Clark had seven digs each, with Campbell adding two blocks.
Paige Whiteland recorded eight kills and five digs for the Lady Panthers.
Other noteworthy performances were turned in by Taylor Clark (34 assists, 7 digs), Callie Bailey (17 digs) and Rylie Miller (7 digs).
