Bullard Panther Soccer: Johnson, Penny receive superlative awards

BULLARD — Two members of the Bullard Panther soccer squad have earned All-13-4A superlative awards, following a vote of the league's head coaches.
Coty Johnson, was named as the league's Defensive Most Valuable Player and Caleb Penny, a junior, was Co-Goalkeeper of the District.
Christian Moore, a senior, and juniors Ivan Ruiz and Landon Jackson were named as first team selections from Bullard.
Second team picks included senior Christian Wimmer and Beaux Christian, a junior.
Zach Arroyo, a senior, and junior Elijah Mays, came away honorable mention accolades.
Seven Panthers maintained a grade point average of at least 92 to garner Academic All-District lauds. That group included: Austin Randall, Blake Seib, Antonio Vidal, Coty Johnson, Elijah Bohling, Landon Jackson and Trevor Parham.
Competing in just its third season of University Interscholastic League soccer, the Darren Vossler-coached Panthers finished the year with an 18-5-1 overall record and 10-4 (third place) in district.
The Panthers scored 60 goals this past season, while giving up 25.
Bullard won 10 matches in shutout fashion.
The team will lose 11 seniors to graduation, but will return six-talented starters next season.
