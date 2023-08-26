Bullard posts first shutout victory in 8 years; Barrett accounts for 3 scores

BULLARD – Friday was a great day to be a Bullard Panther.
For the first time since 2015, the Panthers earned a win by shutout after blanking visiting Mabank 34-0.
Prior to Friday, the Panthers’ last shutout triumph came on September 11, 2015 when the Panthers smoked Edgewood, 36-0.
Bullard’s new head coach Colt Bradford didn’t have to wait long to earn his first win as the Panthers’ mentor.
After a scoreless first quarter, Bullard quarterback Aydan Barrett tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Campbell Pawlek to give the home team a 6-0 lead (the two-point conversion try failed).
Following a 38-yard scoring run by Quasy Warren, Bullard led 13-0 at the start of the second quarter.
Barrett heated up in the third stanza and scored on a 1-yard run from scrimmage as well as hurling a 67-yard touchdown pass to Clifford Douglas III, which ballooned the Bullard lead to 27-0.
Douglas III was Bullard’s top receiver. He hauled in four catches for 139 yards.
A 1-yard run by Chase Randall accounted for the final score in the game.
Randall was the leading rusher for Bullard. He picked up 82 yards one eight carries.
Warren tacked on 77 yards on 10 carries.
Barrett complete 11-of-21 passes for 193 yards. He threw two touchdowns and an equal number of interceptions.
Offensively, Bullard featured a balanced attack that netted 193 yards through the air and 184 on the ground for a total of 377 total yards.
Mabank was held to 203 total yards.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday Bullard is scheduled to travel to Caddo Mills (1-0). Caddo Mills beat Nevada Community 37-13 to open the season.
