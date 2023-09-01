Bullard product makes 3 tackles in A&M Commerce's season opener

COMMERCE - Luke Williams, a former Bullard High School standout, recorded three tackles (two solo) in Texas A&M Commerce's season opener on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in Commerce.
Williams, a sophomore, plays linebacker for the Lions.
The Lions came up short on the scoreboard, with No. 16-ranked University of California-Davis taking a 48-10 victory.
A&M Commerce's next game will take place at 7 p.m., September 9, and will be at Sacramento State.
