Bullard, Rusk and Troup preparing for bi-district clashes later this week

Rusk quarterback Owen McCown hands the ball off to Alex Jones during the Eagles' game against Center on Friday night. Rusk (5-5) will open post season play by taking on Salado (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium in College Station.

Three of the area schoolboy football teams, Bullard, Rusk and Troup, have qualified for post season play, with the Bullard Panthers set to get bi-district action started on Thursday evening.

Bullard (6-4), is the third place team out of District 7-4A-II and will be going up against Pleasant Grove (7-3), the District 8-4A-II runner up, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater High School.

On Friday night, the Rusk Eagles, who came in fourth place in District 10-4A-II, will take on Salado's Eagles at 7 p.m. at Tigerland Stadium in College Station.

Rusk concluded the regular season with a 5-5 record, while Salado, the District 9-4-A-II champion, sports a 9-1 worksheet.

After a third place in league play, Troup (5-4) will play the District 10-3A-II runner-up, Hooks. The Hawks own a 5-5 worksheet and finished in a three-way tie for first place in district, along with Daingerfield and Paul Pewitt.

The Tigers and the Hawks will go at it at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg High School.

