Three of the area schoolboy football teams, Bullard, Rusk and Troup, have qualified for post season play, with the Bullard Panthers set to get bi-district action started on Thursday evening.
Bullard (6-4), is the third place team out of District 7-4A-II and will be going up against Pleasant Grove (7-3), the District 8-4A-II runner up, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater High School.
On Friday night, the Rusk Eagles, who came in fourth place in District 10-4A-II, will take on Salado's Eagles at 7 p.m. at Tigerland Stadium in College Station.
Rusk concluded the regular season with a 5-5 record, while Salado, the District 9-4-A-II champion, sports a 9-1 worksheet.
After a third place in league play, Troup (5-4) will play the District 10-3A-II runner-up, Hooks. The Hawks own a 5-5 worksheet and finished in a three-way tie for first place in district, along with Daingerfield and Paul Pewitt.
The Tigers and the Hawks will go at it at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg High School.
