BULLARD — Bullard tore through the Troup defense for 448 total yards on Friday evening at Panther Stadium where the Panthers thumped the Tigers, 49-14.
The game was originally set to be played in Troup, but the two schools agreed to a switch, agreeing to play next season in Troup, to be able to accommodate more fans at Bullard's larger venue, given the seating limitations that are in place due to coronavirus.
There was not a lot for Tiger fans to cheer about, aside from a 68-yard return of the opening kick off by Brayden Vess that gave the Tigers (1-2) an early 7-0 lead after Grant Baber's point after touchdown.
Bullard then put on an offensive show, scoring 49-consecutive points to win with ease.
Troup's final points came with 3:30 to go in the game when Trevor Padia connected with Bracey Cover for a 17-yard touchdown.
Cooper Callaway started the Panther scoring parade by dancing in from a yard out with 7:38 left in the opening quarter. After a 2-point conversion was made Bullard took the lead, 8-7, and never looked back.
The Panthers led 15-7 after one period of play, with Luke Williams scoring the first of what turned out to be a two-score night for him, on a 1-yard run.
Case Bowman hauled in a 23-yard scoring strike from Blake Bain that expanded the Panthers' margin to 22-7, after Ivan Ruiz' PAT. That took place with 10:22 to go in the first half.
Bullard went on to outscore the visitors 37-0 in the second stanza, with Williams adding a 2-yard run and Callaway a 1-yard scoring dash to but Bullard up 35-7 with just under 3:00 to go in the first half.
Bain went on to throw his second touchdown pass of the night when he through a perfect strike to Cameron Baldwin, who was running a post route, from 35 yards out at the 1:42 mark of the second frame, which gave Bullard a 42-7 lead at intermission.
With the game in hand, Bullard's lone score of the final half came when Bain powered in from 9 yards out with 3:46 left in the third quarter.
As a team the Panthers carried 46 times for 267 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per rush.
Hunter Wageley was the leading rusher for Bullard, carrying 11 times for 84 yards. Bain rushed 10 times for 56 yards and Williams had six totes for 50 yards.
Baldwin was Bullard's top pass catcher, coming up with three catches for 44 yards. He was one of six Panther receivers that had at least one catch in the contest.
Josh Leach and Bryce Jewell had fumble recoveries for Bullard while Cooper Carson came up with an interception.
A matter of concern for the Panthers is the health of starting running back Landon Wheeler who left the game with a lower extremity injury after carrying four times for 15 yards and catching a pass for a 9-yard pick up on Bullard's first possession of the game. Wheeler is a senior.
The Panthers (2-1) will host Rusk (2-1) next Friday at 7:30 p.m. as non-district play continues for both schools.
Troup will play Brownsboro on the road at the same time.
Troup 7 0 0 7 —14
Bullard 15 27 7 0 —49
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
Troup-Brayden Vess 68 yard kick off return. Grant Baber kick. 7-0, 11:48
Bullard-Cooper Callaway 1 run. Coversion run good. 7-8, 7:38
Bullard-Luke Williams 1 run. Ivan Ruiz kick good. 7-15, 4:40
Second Quarter
Bullard-Case Bowman 23 pass from Blake Bain. Ruiz kick. 7-22, 10:22
Bullard-Williams 2 run. Ruiz kick. 7-29, 6:30
Bullard-Callaway 1 run. Kick failed, bad snap. 7-35, 2:58
Bullard-Cameron Baldwin 35 pass from Bain. Ruiz kick. 7-42, 1:42
Third Quarter
Bullard-Bain 9 run. Ruiz kick. 7-49, 3:46
Fourth Quarter
Troup-Bracey Cover 17 pass from Trevor Padia. Baber kick. 14-49, 3:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.