Bullard seniors excel in 10-1 Senior Night victory

BULLARD — Hollywood would have been hard pressed to write a script that would have been more appropriate than what transpired Tuesday evening during Bullard's Senior Night for Panther Soccer.
For the record, the Panthers (16-3-1, 8-3) annihilated Grand Saline, 10-1, to clinch a post season berth.
All of the Panther goals were scored by seniors. Christian Moore had a hat trick, Christian Wimmer booted in two goals, with Blake Seib, Zach Arroyo, Travis Rude, Elijah Mays and Coty Johnson adding single goals.
Mays accounted for a trio of assists, Rude had two, and Moore, Seib and Justin Gregory had one assist apiece.
“I am super proud of this team and especially these seniors. Bullard head boys soccer coach Darren Vossler said. “We have 15 seniors that will graduate and 11 of those are players and all of them started the game which was really special.”
The Panthers will be playing at Panther Stadium again on Friday, when Van is slated to visit. The action will get under way at 5:30 p.m.
NOTE: Other senior players include: Antonio Medina, Gus Balderas, Zach Wise and Antonio Vidal. Senior support members are game filmers Garrison Nichols and Owen Lara and manager Hogan Hodges … Bullard has three regular-season matches remaining.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.