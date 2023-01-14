Bullard sinks 10 triples in 75-66 victory over Jacksonville
BULLARD – District 18-4A play commenced in front of a near-capacity crowd at Panther Gymnasium on Friday evening where Bullard came away with a 75-66 decision over Jacksonville.
The No. 13-ranked Panthers were red-hot from the field – Bullard sank 10 3-pointers in the game – with senior and Midwestern State University signee Garrett Nuckolls leading the Panthers (14-4, 1-0) with 22 points, which included six treys.
On the flip side, the Indians (14-8, 0-1), who came in ranked No. 22, connected on seven occasions from behind the arc.
Karmelo Clayborne knocked down a game-high 30 points for the Tribe, including three triples.
After trailing for most of the night, including falling behind by as many as nine points at three separate junctures in the second quarter, the Indians made their move in the final 2:00 of the third frame. Back-to-back threes by Clayborne, Jacksonville’s leading scorer, and a corner three off the hand of Brady McCown, quickly turned a 49-49 affair into a 55-49 Indian lead.
Bullard called a time out with 55 ticks left in the third period and the Panthers responded by cashing in on a Gage Nuckolls trey that sliced the Tribe advantage to 55-52 going into the fourth stanza.
Jacksonville’s final lead of the night came with 5:21 to go in the game when Davarion Boyd came down with a rebound and put the ball back up and into the cup from close range, putting the Tribe in front, 59-58.
The Panthers answered by going on a 7-0 run and it was all Bullard the rest of the way.
Jeffery Brooks tossed in 17 for Bullard while Owen Thompson and Gage Nuckolls chipped in 11 points each.
McCuin ended up with 14 points, Jermaine Taylor had 10 and Boyd collected six points while leading the Tribe in rebounds with 14.
Both clubs will entertain district foes on Tuesday. Jacksonville will take on Palestine, while Madisonville is scheduled to test the Panthers.
NOTE: At halftime of the girl’s game Tom Rogers, Director of the Whataburger Tournament, made a $1,000 donation to the Bullard scholarship fund as a result of the Panthers winning the 66th Annual Whataburger Tournament (Blue Division) in late December. The presentation was made at half court as the Panthers gathered around Rogers.
