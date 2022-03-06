Bullard soccer roundup: Lady Panthers, Panthers slam Van

(Girls) Bullard 11, Van 0

Goals: BHS-Addy Cummings (3), Jaden Jeter (3), Carley Pawlak (2), Riley Jo Garrett (2), Rylie Graul

Assists: BHS-Milley Bryan, Maddie Carlile, Jaylynn Wildt, Jeter, A. Cummings, Graul

Defensive standouts: BHS-Maddie Cummings, Chloe Howard, Garner, Carlile 

Bullard's record: 16-3, 9-1

Next match- Tue.at Lindale

JV score: Bullard 1, Tyler Legacy 0

Goal-Reagan Stegall

Assist-Jocelynn Torres (on a corner kick)

(Boys) Bullard 4, Van 0

Goals: BHS- Landon Jackson (2), Caden Roberts, Coleman Rivers

Assists: BHS- Ivan Ruiz (2), Gage Acker

District standings (points):1. Chapel Hill (30), 2. Bullard (28),3.  Lindale (27), 4. Cumberland (22)

Next match: Tue. vs. Lindale

