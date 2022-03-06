Bullard soccer roundup: Lady Panthers, Panthers slam Van

(Girls) Bullard 11, Van 0
Goals: BHS-Addy Cummings (3), Jaden Jeter (3), Carley Pawlak (2), Riley Jo Garrett (2), Rylie Graul
Assists: BHS-Milley Bryan, Maddie Carlile, Jaylynn Wildt, Jeter, A. Cummings, Graul
Defensive standouts: BHS-Maddie Cummings, Chloe Howard, Garner, Carlile
Bullard's record: 16-3, 9-1
Next match- Tue.at Lindale
JV score: Bullard 1, Tyler Legacy 0
Goal-Reagan Stegall
Assist-Jocelynn Torres (on a corner kick)
(Boys) Bullard 4, Van 0
Goals: BHS- Landon Jackson (2), Caden Roberts, Coleman Rivers
Assists: BHS- Ivan Ruiz (2), Gage Acker
District standings (points):1. Chapel Hill (30), 2. Bullard (28),3. Lindale (27), 4. Cumberland (22)
Next match: Tue. vs. Lindale
