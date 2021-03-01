A District 13-4A varsity soccer doubleheader is on tap for Panther Stadium this evening as the Bullard Lady Panthers and Panthers will be facing their respective counterparts from Chapel Hill.
The junior varsity girls will get the night started with a 4:00 p.m. match.
At 5:30 p.m. the varsity girls will square off, with the Panthers and Bulldogs set to do battle at 7:15 P.M.
The Lady Panthers are 14-2-1 overall, 6-1 in district, and are in second place in the league standings, behind Chapel Hill, who are 8-0 in conference play.
On the boy's side, Chapel Hill and Lindale are tied for first place, with 8-1 records, with the Panthers sitting at 18-3-1 overall, 7-2 in district.
The Bulldogs have won six matches in-a-row.
Bullard has allowed just four goals in conference play this season.
