Bullard soccer teams to open playoffs vs. Paris on Friday

BULLARD - Soccer teams representing Bullard High School dropped the curtain on their respective regular season campaigns on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers (18-1-2, 12-1) shutout Athens 2-0 to secure the District 14-4A championship.
Athens returned the favor by beating the Bullard boys 3-0.
The Lady Panthers will take on Paris (3-17-1, 3-5), the fourth place representative out of District 13-4A, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Pittsburg High School's Pirate Stadium.
The Panthers (9-11-1, 9-7) came in fourth place in their conference and will battle Paris (16-7, 11-1), the first place team out of District 13-4A at 7:15 p.m. in Pittsburg.
