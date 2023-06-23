Bullard Softball: Fults, Graul named to TGCA all-state team

The Bullard Lady Panthers' battery, pitcher Hadi Fults and catcher Teagan Graul, have been named to the Texas Girls Coaching Association's Class 4A All-State squad.
Fults, who has signed with Texas A&M Corpus Christi, batted .532 this season. She ripped 22 home runs and drove in 62 runs.
In the circle, Fults went 21-4 and earned nine saves. She struck out 175 opposing hitters in 132.2 innings of work.
Graul, the Bullard catcher, batted .395, stroked six homers and had 43 RBI in the recently completed campaign. Graul, a rock-solid defensive catcher, has signed with Butler (Kansas) Community College.
Four Lady Panthers garner 18-4A superlative accolades
The All-18-4A softball team contained four Lady Panther standouts who nabbed superlative awards.
Hadi Fults was named as the league's Most Valuable Player, Callie Bailey came away with Co-Offensive Player of the Year laud, Teagan Graul was awarded Defensive Player of the Year honors and freshman Kirstin Malone was voted Co-Newcomer of the Year for her quality play at shortstop.
First team honorees from Bullard included: Kamyn Hozell, sophomore; Maddi Nix, junior; Brooklyn Brannen, freshman and Anistyn Foster, junior.
Four Lady Panthers, Kylie Pate, senior; Saelyr Hunt, senior,; Dakota Payne, sophomore and Baylie Walker, sophomore were selected for the second team.
Bullard's honorable mention picks were Zaylee Zahirniak, sophomore and freshman Kenzi Roberts.
Bullard was also well represented on the Academic All-District team.
Saelyr Hunt, Kenzie Roberts, Callie bailey, Brooklyn Brannen, Kirstin Malone, Matti Nix, Annistyn Foster, Hadi Fults and Dakota Payne all maintained a grade point average of at least 90 during the grading periods that took place during the softball season.
