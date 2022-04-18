Bullard Softball will try to secure undefeated regular season on Senior Night

BULLARD - The Bullard Lady Panther softball team will be looking to give its seniors an extra-special going-away present when the Lady Panthers host Spring Hill at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
With a win, Class 4A's top-ranked Bullard (29-0) team will be able to drop the curtain on an undefeated regular season.
Bullard stormed past Spring Hill (9-13), 17-4, when the two clubs squared off in Longview on April 1.
Bullard's closest games this season have been 2-1 wins over Longview and Melissa.
The Bullard girls have already clinched the district championship, regardless of the outcome of Tuesday's game.
At 5:30 p.m., Senior Night festivities are scheduled to get under way.
This season's seniors include Kaylee Paul, Kenzie King, Emma Seaton and Berlyn Grossman.
Bullard is coached by Julie Murry.
