Bullard steamrolls Gladewater, 8-0

BULLARD — The Panthers of Bullard notched their fifth shutout in conference play on Tuesday night at Panther Stadium by leveling Gladewater, 8-0.
Caleb Penny (four saves) and Traeson Wynne (one save) combined on the clean sheet for the Panthers (13-2-1, 6-2).
Many Panthers played a part in the team's decisive victory, with seven men getting into the scoring column and an equal number generating assists.
Beaux Christian and Justin Gregory scored two goals each while Elijah Mays, Travis Rude, Coty Johnson, Christian Moore and Landon Jackson added single goals.
Picking up assists for Bullard were Gregory (2), Blake Seib, Zach Arroya, Gus Balderas, Penny, Moore, and Mays.
District play will continue on Friday night when head coach Darren Vossler's Panthers travel to Mineola.
