Bullard stops Mineola, 1-0

BULLARD — Bullard added a district win to their total on Tuesday night by beating the visitors from Mineola, 1-0.
Elijah Mays scored the winning goal for the Panthers (10-1-1, 2-1 in district).
Caleb Penny earned the clean sheet in goal for the Panthers. He had three saves on three shots on goal.
The match was much more one-sided, in favor of Bullard, than the final score indicated.
Bullard controlled the field for most of the night and racked up 17 total shots, with nine of those being on goal.
On Friday, the Panthers will continue conference play by traveling to Grand Saline (1-2 in district).
JUNIOR VARSITY: Bullard 7, Mineola 0 — Ryan Oliveaux had a hat trick and Blake Hewitt, Aidan Skanes and Jonathan Doroteo scored a goal apiece for the Panthers. Goalies Hunter Stevenson and Traeson Wynne combined to produce the shutout.
