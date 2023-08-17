Bullard tops Jacksonville 21-7 in final scrimmage

BULLARD – Bullard defeated Jacksonville 21-7 in the live portion of the final scrimmage before both teams open the regular season at home on Aug. 25. Bullard will take on Mabank and the Tribe will tangle with Sulphur Springs. Both games will get under way at 7:30 p.m.
Two of Bullard’s scores came on deep passes and the other touchdown was the result of a mid-range reception.
The Panthers scored on a 68-yard and a 65-yard pass play, with the last score covering 35 yards.
Bullard had marched down to the Jacksonville 17-yard line when time expired, as the Panthers had little trouble in moving the ball through the air against the Indians.
Two Panther signal callers combined to go 9-15-1 via the air for 237 yards.
Jacksonville’s run defense played well and limited Bullard to 35 yards (2.5 yards per carry on average) during the two 12:00 periods of live action at Panther Stadium.
Jacksonville’s touchdown came with 3:08 to go in the first frame when quarterback Brady McCown hit Drew Diles , who was running a crossing route, in stride for a 67-yard touchdown. Juan Nunez added the point after touchdown, knotting the score, 7-7.
Didi Mares came up with an interception to shut down the Panthers’ subsequent march, but the Panther defense stood tall and forced the Indians to go three-and-out on their next possession.
The Panther “D” held Jacksonville to 129 total yards, with McCown going 4-12-1 in the passing department for 92 yards.
Four different Indians had one catrch apiece. In nine carries Indian rushers had a net of 37 yards for 4.1 yards per tote.
Reese Hicks had three carries 19 yards and Jayden Boyd ran the ball five times for 17 yards.
In the controlled portion of the exhibition, Bullard logged a 2-1 win over Jacksonville.
The Panthers got on the board first, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown scamper, which was set up by a 61-yard catch and run.
The Panthers’ second score came on a 65-yard catch-and-run.
On its next to last series of downs, the Indians got on the board when McCown dialed up Brendan Richards for a 42-yard touchdown strike. Richards was running a sideline route and had beat his man when McCown lofted a well thrown ball to the Tribe speedster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.