Bullard moved up to No. 12 in the latest #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 (Class 6A/5A/4A) football poll while the Tigers of Troup landed in a tie for sixth place in the poll’s Class 3A/2A/TAPPS ranking.
Both schools, which are 3-0, respectively, moved up one spot from a week ago.
After shutting out San Antonio Cornerstone Christian Academy 34-0 last Friday, Carthage commanded 10 first place votes and 219 points to stay atop the big school rankings, with Chapel Hill (three first place votes and 209 points) following in second place and Longview (two first place votes and 193 points) ending up third.
Following a loss too Athens last week, Rusk (2-1) fell out of the top 15, but received seven points to be included in the schools that received votes.
A trio of undefeated powers are the highest ranked teams in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll.
Timpson garnered 14 of 15 first place votes along with 224 points to come in first, Malakoff (one first place nod and 210 points) landed at No. 2, followed by Winnsboro (192 points).
Daingerfield (2-1) and Mount Vernon (3-0) finished tied for fourth in the voting.
Troup (3-0), coming off a 41-0 rout over Buffalo last week and Beckville (2-1) are tied for sixth place.
Ten of the 15 teams that are ranked are undefeated heading into Week 4.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Bryce Brauneisen and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writers Joe Hale and John Krueger, Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show and Bret Swinney of the Northeast Texas Sports Network/NETSN.
Class 6A/5A/4A
Rk. School (1st place) Pts. W-L
1. Carthage (10) 219 3-0
2. Chapel Hill (3) 209 3-0
3. Longview (2) 193 2-1
4. Pleasant Grove 173 3-0
5. Texas High 165 3-0
6. Lufkin 155 3-0
7. Kilgore 134 2-1
8. Tyler 118 3-0
9. Whitehouse 84 2-1
10. Gilmer 77 1-2
11. Center 74 2-1
12. Bullard 63 3-0
13. Van 54 2-1
14. Brownsboro 31 3-0
15. Caddo Mills 16 2-1
Class 3A/2A/TAPPS
1. Timpson (14) 224 3-0
2. Malakoff (1) 210 3-0
3. Winnsboro 192 3-0
T4. Daingerfield 164 2-1
T4. Mount Vernon 164 3-0
T6. Beckville 134 2-1
T6. Troup 134 3-0
8. Lovelady 115 3-0
9. West Rusk 105 2-1
10. Grace Community 88 3-0
11. Garrison 64 3-0
12. Jefferson 52 2-1
13. Hooks 49 2-1
14. New Diana 30 3-0
15. Tenaha 28 3-0
