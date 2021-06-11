Bullard Volleyball Camp draws a whopping 75 young ladies

It is no secret that folks in Bullard appreciate good volleyball, and if the number of youngsters that participated in the Bullard Volleyball Camp this week is any indication, Lady Panther Volleyball will continue on at a high level for many years to come.
Thirty-seven girls that will be in the third through sixth grade when school starts back in August were joined by 38 girls in grades 7-8 in the fall to learn the latest volleyball techniques and to stay on top of their respective games.
Coaches reported that they loved seeing so many future Lady Panthers attend camp this year.
