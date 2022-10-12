Bullard Volleyball celebrates Senior Night by cruising past Palestine

BULLARD - Bullard, ranked No. 15 in the state in Class 4A, powered past Palestine 25-15, 25-15, 25-12 on Tuesday evening at Panther Gymnasium.
The Lady Panthers also celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday.
Olivia Anderson hammered down 12 kills and contributed nine digs, while Campbell Clark had 10 kills.
Paige Whiteland tossed in five spikes for the Lady Panthers, who remained undefeated in conference play.
Taylor Clark was the assist leader for Bullard, registering 34 to go along with 10 digs.
Adding 15 and eight digs each were Callie Bailey and Libby Luscombe.
Bullard will continue district play by entertaining Rusk at 4:30 p.m. (varsity start time) on Friday.
