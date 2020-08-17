Bullard Volleyball goes 3-0 after win over Rusk

BULLARD — After traveling to Canton early last week and earning victories over the Eaglettes and Neches, Bullard's Lady Panther volleyball team had an opportunity to play in front of the home fans on Friday afternoon at Bullard Middle School.
Bullard kept its spotless record intact by recording a 3-0 win over Rusk.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday the Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Carthage, a team that advanced all the way to the Class 4A state tournament a year ago.
Bullard will end the week with another match when they host Brownsboro at 4:30 p.m.; on Friday.
