Bullard Volleyball moves up to No. 13 in state

BULLARD — After breezing past Kaufman, 3-0, on Saturday to improve to 6-0 on the year, the Bullard Lady Panther volleyball team moved all the way up to No. 13 in the latest Texas Girls Coaching Association Class 4A poll, which was released on Monday.
The Lady Panthers have been dominating this season, having drooped just one set.
Bullard's next action is slated for 6 p.m. on Tuesday when a visit to Van is on tap.
The top five teams in this week's poll include Needville (12-0), Stephenville (10-0), Decatur (5-0), Farmerville (9-0) and Lindale (7-0).
