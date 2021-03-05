Bullard wins both divisions of Indian Golf Invite, Tribe 4th

Teams from Bullard won both the varsity boys and varsity girls divisions at the Indian Golf Classic, which took place Thursday at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
The prep tourney was originally scheduled for Monday, but was postponed due to weather issues.
In the varsity boys segment, team Bullard came in at 334 to win first place, followed by Palestine at 349.
Brook Hill Orange and Jacksonville, checked in at third and fourth respectively, carding a 362 and a 393.
In fifth place was Marshall (400) and Brook Hill Navy came in sixth place at 405.
The top three finishers in the varsity girls team standings included Bullard Red (379), Bullard Blue (406) and Carthage (443).
Rounding out the field was Bullard JV (448) and Palestine (469).
In the varsity boys division, Kaiden Schneider (Bullard), Kyle Schneider (Bullard) and Jaycee Driver of Woden, were all tied at 78 after 18 holes.
Following a three-way playoff, Kaiden Schneider came out as the champion, followed by Kyle Schneider and Driver.
Grady Ault fired a 97, lowest among the Indians.
Carding rounds of 98 were Noah Sandlin and Jocob Lackey.
William Alexander shot a 100, with Matt Blankinship ending up with a 113.
We accomplished our goal of breaking 400 for the first time this season and finished fourth in the team standings of the boys division,” Jacksonville head golf coach Jason Shuck said.
“The effort was led by sophomore Jacob Lackey who carded a personal best 98. He shaved 19 strokes off his previous best round for this season.
“It was a great team effort and a learning opportunity for these guys. It's rare for everyone to have their A game on any given day. When you don't, you still have to hang in there and grind for the team. We are usually going to be the youngest team playing in these varsity tournaments (1 junior, 2 sophomores, and 2 freshmen). They never use that as an excuse and they just go out and compete.”
Adyson Pipkin (87) and Natasha Johnson (93), both of Bullard Red, were the first and second medalists in the varsity girls division.
Shuck said that he I'd like to give a special thanks to Jerry Black and his staff at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club, the JHS athletic support staff and the Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club for their parts in making this year's event another great success.
