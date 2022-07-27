Bullard youth golfers excel in latest NTPGA Junior tour event

TYLER - Kyle Schneider of Bullard came in first place in the Boy's 15-18 segment on Monday during a NTPGA Junior East Medalist tournament that was held at the Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
Schneider fired a 79 to secure the championship.
Other Bullard linksters in the division included Kaiden Schneider, who tied for third at 81, Matthew Elliott, who carded an 85 for sixth place, along with Noah Nichols. Nichols, came in 11th place with a round of 91.
In the Boy's 11-12 division, Brenden Lively, also from Bullard, was the runner-up with a score of 85, which was seven strokes off of the pace.
Jack Morris's 87 placed him fourth in the Boy's 13-14 segment. Morris was just four strokes behind the winner.
Bullard's Gracie Smith finished second in the Girl's 15-18 grouping, checking in at 89. Smith was nine strokes in back of the first place finisher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.