ABILENE - Austin Taylor of Bullard High School came in second place at the Texas High School Powerlifting Championships this week.
Taylor, lifting in the 275-pound weight class, lifted a total of 1,800 pounds (720 squat, 500 bench press, 1,220 dead lift) in winning the silver medal.
First place went to Aiden Hinojosa (Corpus Christi Calallen), who hoisted a total of 1,890 lbs.
The state championships were hosted by the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
