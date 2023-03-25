Bullard's Austin Taylor finishes as state runner-up in powerlifting

ABILENE - Austin Taylor of Bullard High School came in second place at the Texas High School Powerlifting Championships this week.

Taylor, lifting in the 275-pound weight class, lifted a total of 1,800 pounds (720 squat, 500 bench press, 1,220 dead lift) in winning the silver medal.

First place went to Aiden Hinojosa (Corpus Christi Calallen), who hoisted a total of 1,890 lbs.

The state championships were hosted by the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.

