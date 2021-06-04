Bullard's Bowman, Cowboys ready for Tucson Regional

TUCSON — Colton Bowman, a true freshman from Bullard High School, and his Oklahoma State University team mates are in in southern Arizona where they will get rolling in the Tucson Regional later today.
Bowman, a southpaw, is 6'-2” and weights 197 lbs.
Working out of the Cowboys' bullpen, he saw duty in 18 games during the regular season. Bowman has a 6.75 earned run average and is 0-1 on the year.
In 17.1 innings of work, he has allowed 18 hits, 11 walks and has fanned 25.
The No.2-seed Cowboys (35-17-1) are the Big XII Tournament runner-ups. They are slated to play No. 3 UC Santa Barbara (39-18) at 3 p.m. (CST) on Friday in the first game from Tucson. The Gouchos will bring an eight-game winning streak into the contest.
Other teams that are included in the Tucson Regional are the top-seed, Arizona Wildcats and No. 4-seed Grand Canyon.
The double-elimination tournament is being played at Hi Corbett Field.
