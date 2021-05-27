Bullard's Bramlett selected for All-LSC baseball squad

SAN ANGELO, Tex. — Parker Bramlett, a redshirt junior from Bullard, is one of nine members of the Angelo State University baseball team that have been lauded as Lone Star Conference (NCAA, Division II) All-Conference team members.
Bramlett (6'-0”, 180-pounds) plays second base for the Rams. In 42 games (38 starts) this season, he is batting .318 with eight doubles, one home run and 31 RBI. Bramlett also posted a .442 on-base percentage and added nine stolen bases. His .976 fielding percentage included just three errors in 124 chances, and he has also been named to the 2021 LSC All-Defensive Team.
Angelo St., the LSC tournament champions, are 39-7 on the year, and are scheduled to open play at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional, which is being played in San Angelo.
The Rams, seeded third, will take on the No. 2-seed West Texas A&M.
Colorado Mesa is the top seed, and UC-Colorado Springs is seeded fourth in the double elimination tournament.
The winner of the tournament will advance to the NCAA Division II World Series in Cary, NC.
