Bullard's Carlile, Gee honored by Texas Association of Soccer Coaches

BULLARD - Bullard High School soccer standouts Maddie Carlile and Niyah Gee have received special recognition from the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
Carlile, a senior, was named to the All-Region team as a First Team defender.
In addition, Carlile was invited to play in the senior All-Star game that will take place in San Antonio this summer.
The freshman Gee earned Honorable Mention All-State honors as a midfielder.
Four Lady Panthers, Carlile, Anna Marie Jones, Reagan Stegall and Karleigh Hagen qualified for the Academic All-State team.
"This was a fantastic group of young ladies to coach," Bullard head soccer coach Tiffney Cooksey said. "Maddie (Carlile) will be unable to attend (the All-Star) game (due to a previous commitment), but it is definitely a pleasure to be selected amongst some of the greatest in the state."
Carlile is scheduled to join her teammates Chloe Howard and Maddi Cummings at the N.E. Texas Chapter Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star game in early June.
