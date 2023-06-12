Bullard's Gracie Smith wins NTPGA Junior Tour stop at Eagle's Bluff

BULLARD — Bullard's Gracie Smith won first place in the NTPGA Junior Medalist East tour stop at Eagle's Bluff Country Club in Bullard Sunday.

Playing in the Girls 15-18 division, Smith shot an 81 two finish eight strokes in front of her nearest challenger.

Smith earned 250 points for her efforts.

In the Boys 11-12 segment, Bullard's Brenden Lively finished in fourth place in a field of seven linksters. He came in at 89.

Another Bullard youth, Gabe Bowman, shot a 92 to take seventh place in the Boys 13-14 grouping. The field included 10 golfers.

