Bullard's Nuckolls takes state in Class 4A boys high jump

AUSTIN — Two area athletes competed on the big stage at the UIL State Track and Field Championships at University of Texas Austin on Thursday.
In Class 4A, Bullard High School's Garrett Nuckolls, a junior, won a state title in high jump, clearing 6'-08”.
In Class 3A, Marigold Hunter, a Troup High School senior, placed eighth in the the 3,200 meter run, where she was clocked in 12:32.74.
Hanna Spears, out of Holliday, won the gold medal in a time of 11:03.72.
