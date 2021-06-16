Bullard's Pipkin finishes T3 at Oak Hurst Jr. tour stop

BULLARD — Adyson Pipkin carded a 92 to finished in a tie for third place at the NTPGA's East Medalist Tour stop on Monday at Oak Hurst in Bullard.
Pipkin competed in the Girls 15-18 segment.
In the Boys 15-18 division, Grady Ault (Jacksonville High School) tied for eighth place after shooting a round of 89.
Ault is currently in fifth place in the standings, with 295 points.
In the same grouping Colton Carson of Bullard came in 14th place, ending the day at 87.
Troup was also well represented at the tournament. Jaxson Green came in fourth place in the Boys 13-14 division, carding a 91.
The East Medalist tour will roll into Longview on Thursday when Wood Hallow Golf Club plays host to the juniors.
