For the second week in-a-row, Bullard's Scott Callaway has been named as the Progress Coach of the Week.
Callaway, who is in his fourth year as Panther head coach, and staff made some incredible adjustments at halftime of last week's win over Rusk that helped the Panthers move to 3-1 on the year.
Not only did the Panther defenders pitch a shutout in the final 24:00 of play, but after allowing Rusk to amass 252 total yards in the first half, the Eagles were limited to just 102 yards in the second half.
Bullard also played a smash mouth style of football from start to finish, and played with poise and confidence throughout.
The Panthers will put their 3-1 record on the line on Friday when they visit Spring Hill.
