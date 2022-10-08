Bulldogs batter Jacksonville, 62-21

Chapel Hill scored touchdowns on its first six possessions of the game, and the Bulldogs went on to cruise past Jacksonville, 62-21, at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday night.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-2, 2-0 in District 9-4A-I, while Jacksonville saw its record fall to 2-5, 1-2.
Jacksonville was able to keep up with the Bulldogs up until late in the first half, when Chapel Hill managed to scored a couple of unanswered touchdowns in the final 5:28 of the second frame to take a 42-21 lead into halftime.
Ryan McCown's second touchdown pass of the night, a 16-yard scoring strike to Koda Canady who beat the Bulldog defender while running a crossing route in the end zone, pulled the Indians to withing a touchdown as the Bulldog lead was cut to 28-21 at that point.
The score came with 6:44 to play in the opening half.
Jacksonville's first points of the night came with 7:07 to go in the first period. That's when McCown connected with Devin McCuin on a 69-yard catch and run that tied the game at seven, following Jesus Nunez' point after touchdown.
The Indian defense forced Chapel Hill to punt in its first two possessions of the second half, but the Jacksonville offense couldn't get anything going. Injuries certainly contributed to this as McCuin came down with a lower extremity injury late in the first half and did not play in the final half. Ryan Walker also didn't play in the final half.
Walker, who was forced into duty at running back due to the Tribe's injury situation, and even took several snaps at quarterback on Friday, scored a touchdown on a 7-yard run with :27 ticks to go in the first quarter.
Following Walker's burst into the end zone, the score was knotted at 14.
The Tribe's disabled list is now approaching 10, with most of those playing on the offensive side. Jacksonville's leading tackler, Michael Miles, was injured in the Kilgore game, didn't dress out on Friday.
On a more positive note, Jawaylon Kennedy netted 101 yards in 25 carries for the Tribe.
McCuin had three catches for 78 yards and Canady made three grabs for 64 yards.
Chapel Hill quarterback Demetrius Brisbon threw five touchdown passes in the game.
Ilonzo McGregor seemed to be his favorite target. McGregor was on the receiving end of four of the Brisbon scoring strikes. McGregor, a senior, had touchdown grabs covering 23, 42, 61 and 40 yards, respectively. He also added a 4-yard rushing touchdown.
Chapel Hill placekicker Aiden Campos had a busy evening. He booted through 8-of-9 PAT attempts.
Jacksonville will head to Palestine next week. The Wildcats were idle on Friday. Chapel Hill will entertain Lindale, who lost at home to Kilgore, 49-35, on Friday. Kilgore and Chapel Hill are both undefeated in district play.
In the remaining league game on Friday, Henderson notched its first win of the season by stomping Athens, 48-27.
