Butler, Baker combine for 20 kills as Maidens dump Lady Dragons 3-1

Trunijah Butler had 11 kills and Lexis Baker added nine in Jacksonville’s 3-1 (25-16, 25-19, 15-25, 25-18) non-conference decision over Nacogdoches Friday afternoon at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
Butler also provided her club with four blocks and nine digs. While Baker contributed two blocks and 34 digs.
Other players of note on offense were Devonny Ray (6 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs), Kelcie Dominy (5 kills, 4 digs) and Alicia Williams (3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig, 1 ace).
Andrea Hernandez led Jacksonville with 52 assists and two aces while Chesni Speaker came away with 45 assists to compliment her four digs.
Brilyn Bateman and Sarah Lackey had 18 and nine digs, respectively.
On Tuesday the Maidens will travel to New Diana.
