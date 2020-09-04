Caddo Mills manhandles Bullard, 61-7

BULLARD — Caddo Mills brought its offensive juggernaut to Panther Stadium in Bullard on Friday evening where the Foxes hammered out a 61-7 victory over Bullard.
It was the first meeting ever between the two schools.
The Foxes (2-0) built a 54-0 advantage over the Panthers (1-1) before a 1-yard run by Hunter Wageley put the Panthers on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.
Following the point after touchdown by Christian Moore, Bullard trailed 54-7.
Caddo Mills quarterback Tyler Townley led his team by going 13 for 22 in the passing department for 339 yards and four touchdowns.
Bullard was plagued by turnovers (four fumbles lost and two interceptions) in the game.
The Foxes amassed 576 total yard to the Panthers' 190.
Bullard will look to get back on track next week by visiting Troup, who is also 1-1 on the year following a 33-14 loss to Carlisle on Friday.
