Caddo Mills scores a late TD to get past upset-minded Bullard 42-35

BULLARD – The battle of the Panthers and Foxes came down to a war of attrition as Caddo Mills pulled off a last-minute touchdown with :38-seconds remaining to escape with a 42-35 non-district football barn burning victory on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Bullard wide receiver Clifford Douglas III and quarterback Ayden Barrett hooked up for four touchdowns in the game and the final score on a 35-yard hookup with 4:00 left in the game and a first lead of the game at 35-34.
However, the Foxes came right back.
Led by quarterback Chasen Lemmon, and running back Adrian Baxter, the Foxes worked the ball down the field to answer with a seven-play TD as Baxter bulled in from 5-yards out to regain the lead for good.
To even up a earlier missed PAT attempt on the previous score, Caddo Mills used some trickery as wide out Alfonso Gonzales threw a PAT-pass to Lemmon to cap off the win.
Bullard had one last chance with less than a minute on the clock but Barrett suffered his second interception of the game to seal the Foxes victory.
After a slow start for both squads, Caddo Mills broke the drought with a 6-yard run by Gavin Barabas and a 7-0 scoreboard.
Just minutes later with :18-seconds before the quarter sounded, Barrett found Douglass II for the first of the scoring foursome for tallies, and a 7-7 tie,
A long pass to Alfonso Gonzales of 59-yards was then answered with a 39-catch-and-run for the speedy junior, Douglas III.
Caddo Mills then got a 20-yard pass from Lemmon to Brady Wasurick and the PAT kick a 21-14 lead.
The Panthers came back with a Barrett-to-Douglas 28-yard strike in the back corner of the end zone, and a 21-21, tie.
With just :46-seconds before intermission, the QB Lemmon squirted in from 1-yard out for the 28-21 halftime Foxes advantage.
The Bullard defense stiffened up after the break as linemen Caden Craig, and Austin Ellis, linebackers Trey Martin, Mickey Ray, and Traeson Wynne, along with DB’s Case Bowman and Logan Smith came up with big plays as the Foxes were held scoreless.
Meanwhile, after cranking up midway through the period, running back Steven Kemp picked up three big plays, and ran in the 1-yard in a nine-play 65-yard drive and a 28-28 deadlock.
Fox running back Baxter plugged in from 1-yard out but opened the door for a Bullard comeback, missing the PAT kick wide right setting up the wild finish the final four minutes of the game.
Barrett totaled out with 293 yards, going 23-for-40, with the four scores and two picks. Kemp added in 63 yards on 22 carries, while Douglas had 154-yards in eight catches, and four going the distance for scores.
Baxter led all rushers in the game with 130-yards in18 tries and two scores.
Lemmon added 102-yards on the ground and another 274-yards through the air.
Caddo Mills won the first down battle 22-16, and the Panthers gave up 95-yards in penalties.
Next week will be a battle of the Panthers as Bullard (1-1) will look to get back on the winning trek traveling to Quinlan to do battle with Quinlan-Ford at 7:30 p.m.
Non-District Football
At Panther Stadium, Bullard, TX.
Caddo Mills 42, Bullard 35
SCORE-BY-QUARTER
Caddo Mills 7 21 0 14 - 42
Bullard 7 14 7 7 - 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CM: Gavin Barabas 6 run, (Josh Ivey PAT kick good), 2:53
B: Clifford Douglas III 3 pass from Ayden Barrett, (CJ Baker PAT kick good), :18
Second Quarter
CM: Alfonso Gonzales 59 pass from Caden Lemmon, (Ivey PAT kick good), 9:11
B: Douglass III 39 pass from Barrett, (Baker PAT kick good), 7:52
CM: Brady Wasurick 20 pass from Lemmon, (Ivey APT kick good), 6:28
B: Douglas III 28 pass from Barrett, (Baker PAT kick good), 2:08
CM: Lemmon 1 run, (Ivey PAT kick good), :46
Third Quarter
B: Steven Kemp 1 run, (Baker PAT kick good), 2:09
Fourth Quarter
CM: Adrian Baxter 1 run, (Ivey PAT kick wide right), 9:26
B: Douglass III 35 pass from Barrett (Baker PAT kick good), 4:00
CM: Baxter 5 run, (Lemmon PAT pass from Gonzales), :38
