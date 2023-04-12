Cade Chesley goes 4-4 in Brook Hill's rout of Dallas Covenant

BULLARD - Cade Chesley went 4-4 with a triple and two doubles while driving in four runs to fuel Brook Hill's 16-0 (4.5 innings, run rule) victory over Dallas Covenant's Knights on Tuesday in Bullard.
Brook Hill (16-4, 6-1) pounded out 10 hits in the conference affair.
Andrew Sims went 2-3, Dylan Malone doubled and drove in a couple of runs while Ben Braatz and Blake Whitten each had a base hit and an RBI.
Ashton Alexander pitched four innings to collect the win on the hump for the Guard. he allowed only one hit and fanned three.
Whitten worked the final frame and struck out two Knights.
Dallas Covenant fell to 2-9, 1-9 following the defeat.
The two teams will face off in Dallas at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
