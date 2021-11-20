Callens scores 16 in Brook Hill's 78-23 rout over Cumberland

TYLER — Brook Hill improved to 3-0 by taking a 78-23 victory over Cumberland Academy on Friday in the Cumberland Tournament.
The Guard are not scheduled to play again until 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 when they host Trinity Christian Willow Park in the first round of the Tommy Young Classic.
Brook Hill led the Knights, 17-4, at the start of the second quarter as Cumberland offered little resistance the rest of the way.
Leading scorers for the Guard included Bailey Callens (16 points), Grayson Murry (11 points), Malique Jones (10) and Sam Hall (8).
