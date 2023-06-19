Camp News: Jacksonville Indian Skills Camp set for July 5-7

The Jacksonville Indian Basketball Skills Camp is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on July 5-7 at John Alexander Gymnasium.
The camp will be taught by members of the Jacksonville Indians' coaching staff, along with several former players.
The registration fee is $40.
To obtain a copy of a registration form, visit jisd.org, then click on "Athletics" on the main menu. A list of options will be listed on the right side of the screen. Click on "Summer Camps".
Campers should wear shorts and a basketball-appropriate shirt.
Water and basketballs will be provided.
