Camp News: Jacksonville Indian Skills Camp set for July 5-7

The Jacksonville Indian Basketball Skills Camp is scheduled to take place from  5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on July 5-7 at John Alexander Gymnasium.

The camp will be taught by members of the Jacksonville Indians' coaching staff, along with several former players.

The registration fee is $40.

To obtain a copy of a registration form, visit jisd.org, then click on "Athletics" on the main menu. A list of options will be listed on the right side of the screen. Click on "Summer Camps".

Campers should wear shorts and a basketball-appropriate shirt.

Water and basketballs will be provided.

