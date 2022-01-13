Cardenas gets a hat trick in JHS's 5-0 win over Forney

LONGVIEW — Chris Cardenas scored three goals to propel Jacksonville to a 5-0 win over Forney on Thursday in the Longview Lobo Invitational.
The Tribe's remaining goals were supplied by Juan Lopez and Kevin Nava.
Handling the goal keeping chores for the Tribe was Axel Zamora, who earned his first clean sheet of the season.
Jonathan Frias had two assists for Jacksonville while Roberto Muñoz, Nathan Ramirez and Armando Lara had one assist each.
The Jacksonville defenders, who have allowed just one goal in four matches so far this season, again gave a strong performance.
Jacksonville's leading defenders included Juan Cedillo, Dylan Guerrero, David Maldonado, Zach Zimmerhanzel and Dylen Roberts.
The Tribe moved to 4-0 with the win, while the Jackrabbits fell to 0-4.
The Lobo Invitational runs through Saturday.
