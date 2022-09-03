Carlisle offense shines in 66-47 win over Troup

PRICE - In a game that saw Carlisle and Troup combine for 113 points and 1,048 total yards, the Indians were able to forge out a 66-47 decision over the Tigers at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday night.
Carlisle is now 2-0, while the Maroon and White fell to 1-1.
Troup will test Buffalo's Bison on Friday, which will be homecoming in Troup. The Bison evened its ledger at 1-1 on Friday by earning an 18-14 triumph over Palestine Westwood.
Carlisle scored six rushing touchdowns in defeating Troup. The Indians had 605 total yards of offense, with 311 of that coming in the rushing department.
Tiger quarterback Grayson Hearon went 17-38-0 for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Bryce Wallum led Troup in receiving (3-95). He also had a touchdown catch.
Other Tiger receivers to haul in a catch for a score included Quinton Taylor, Keshaun Kendrick and Ty Lovelady.
Taylor paced the Maroon and White ground attack by gaining 76 yards on 16 carries. Taylor added a rushing touchdown.
Tucker Howell led Troup with 14 tackles while JB Lydia had 13, in addition to a fumble recover, a sack and a defensive touchdown.
Ten of Howell's stops were of the solo variety, while Lydia had 11 solo take downs.
