Carlisle rallies to defeat Jacksonville in 5 sets

The visiting Price Carlisle Lady Indians won three-straight sets in defeating Jacksonville 3-2 on Tuesday night.
The Maidens won the opening set 25-21 and prevailed 25-14 in Game 2 to go up 2-0.
That’s when the Lady Indians got rolling.
Carlisle won a hotly contest third set 25-20 and got past Jacksonville 25-18 in Game 4 to force a fifth and decisive set.
After an unforced defensive error by a Maiden up front, the Lady Indians claimed their first lead of the fifth game, 4-3.
Carlisle never trailed the rest of the way, although Jacksonville managed to tie the game, 7-7, when a Lady Indian hit the ball out of bounds on a kill attempt.
Carlisle went on to score three-consecutive points to separate from Jacksonville in route to earning the win. Lexi Ibarra got the mini rally started with a kill from the left side for Carlisle.
Kasey Hart, who led Carlisle with 19 kills, ended the night with a strong spike for the Lady Indians after Jacksonville had pulled to within three points.
Kyra Holcomb tossed in nine kills for Carlisle.
Players of impact for Jacksonville included Trunijah Butler (9 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace), Kelcie Dominy (9 kills,1 ace) Sa’Kiya Anderson (7 kills), Lexis Baker (7 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces) and Devonny Ray (7 kills).
At 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jacksonville will host Nacogdoches as the non-district portion of the schedule winds down.
