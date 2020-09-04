Carlisle spoils Troup's home opener

TROUP — Troup was looking to parlay last week's 27-0 win over Alto into a win in the Tigers' home opener on Friday, but the Indians from Carlisle would have none of that.
Carlisle evened its worksheet at 1-1 by knocking off the Tigers, 33-14.
The Tribe from nearby Price now leads the overall series against the Maroons, 22-10-1.Troup had defeated Carlisle in five of the two clubs' last seven meetings coming into Friday's contest.
Troup (1-1) will entertain Bullard (1-1) next week.
Carlisle is back at home where they will take on a winless Alto team.
