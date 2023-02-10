Carolina Panthers hire Josh McCown to coach quarterbacks

CHARLOTTE, NC - Josh McCown is returning to the Carolina Panthers.
Not as the team's back up quarterback as he was in the 2008 and 2009 seasons, but as quarterback coach on newly-hired Frank Reich's staff.
The Panthers made the announcement on Friday.
McCown interviewed for the head coaching job with the Houston Texans in 2021 and 2022, but the organization went in a different direction on both occasions.
McCown, 43, brings 17-years of NFL experience to the Panthers.
For the past two years McCown has served as an assistant coach at Rusk High School, where he was able to coach his sons Owen and Aiden, both of whom are now NCAA Division I quarterbacks at University of Texas San Anton io and Lamar University (Beaumont, Texas), respectively.
