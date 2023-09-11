Carpenter, McCuin combine for 5 catches in UTSA's win over Texas State

CHRIS CARPENTER

 Courtesy of UTSA Athletics

SAN ANTONIO – A pair of former Jacksonville Indian wideouts made positive impacts for the University of Texas San Antonio on Saturday when the roadrunners squared their record at 1-1 by defeating Texas State, 20-13, at the Alamodome.

Junior Chris Carpenter reeled in three passes for 17 yards and true freshman Devin McCuin, hauled in two catches for 14 yards.

At 6 p.m. Friday UTSA will host Army, who won its first game of the year Saturday by blowing out Delaware State at home.

