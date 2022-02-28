Carroll, Dublin send Maidens to PK win over Tyler High

TYLER — Jacksonville's Kylie Carroll scored the match-winning goal in the penalty kick phase of a District 16-5A match against Tyler High on Friday evening in Tyler.
Maiden keeper Julianna Dublin also answered the bell by blocking two Lady Lion shots in the PK round to help keep the Maidens undefeated in league play.
The match was tied, 1-1, after 80 minutes of play.
Evelyn Lara scored the Maidens' goal on an assist from Landry Harmel.
Jacksonville was in the driver's seat the entire way and out shot Tyler, 16-3.
“A theme of this year is to control what you can control,”Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown said. “We controlled the game; the shots just didn't fall.
“We were able to make up for it on (penalty kicks).”
The match was filled with plenty of late drama.
After the first two shooters in the PK portion of the match, the Lady Lions led, 2-0. Jacksonville came on strong late as Dublin stepped up her play in goal and the final-three Maiden shooters all found the net.
Jacksonville will welcome Nacogdoches to the Historic Tomato Bowl for a 6:30 p.m. match on Tuesday.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Jacksonville 5, Tyler High 0 — Itzel Arredondo and Arely Romero scored two goals apiece and Jizelle Castillo had one goal for Jacksonville.
