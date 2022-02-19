Carroll, Villanueva lead Maidens to 3-0 win over Lufkin

LUFKIN - Jacksonville wrapped up the first half of district play with a 5-0 record after beating Lufkin, 3-0, in Lufkin on Friday evening.
Senior Kylie Carroll scored two goals for the Maidens, who are 10-3-1 overall, and Victoria Villanueva, a sophomore, accounted for a goal and an assist.
"Going into the game I knew Lufkin would test us, Jacksonville head girls soccer coach, Colten McCown said. "They were coming into the game with only one goal conceded in all of district."
Carroll scored Jacksonville's first goal off of a Michelle Medellin corner kick to give the Maidens a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Jacksonville goal keeper Julianna Dublin picked up her fourth shutout in district play.
The Maidens have won their last three conference games by identical 3--0 scores.
With the Maidens' top scoring threat, Taylor Gutierrez, sidelined with an ankle injury Carroll became the third-different Maiden to have scored two goals in one of the last three matches. Villanueva and Evelyn Lara previously stepped up offensively for Jacksonville.
"One of the real strengths of this year's team is the depth that we have," McCown said. "We have several girls that can play multiple positions well."
Quality performances were also turned in from Landry Harmel, Erika Garcia, Elizabeth Rico and Alexa Medellin, according to McCown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.