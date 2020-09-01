Carthage at top of latest #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll

The Carthage Bulldogs, fresh off a 27-7 win over Kilgore last week, have vaulted to the top of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll.
The Bulldogs garnered 15 first-place votes and 224 points — the Dawgs were ranked No. 2 in the Class 6A/5A/4A portion of the preseason poll — to outdistance Pleasant Grove, who was second in the balloting.
PG picked up a lone first-place nod and 211 points. PG steamrolled Nashville, Ark, 55-14, in its lid lifter.
Due to the fact the Class 6A, 5A and TAPPS programs will not start their seasons for about three more weeks, members of the East Texas media voted on one poll to cover teams in Class 4A, 3A and 2A. Once all schools are back in action there will be a big school poll and a small school poll.
Completing the top five were Gilmer, Lindale and Daingerfield, all winners last week.
The Bulldogs from Chapel Hill, not ranked in the preseason poll, just missed checking into the top 15 this week. The Bulldogs are No. 16.
A trio of area teams are starting to get a little bit of attention.
Rusk picked up 11 points after waxing Fairfield 42-14, Troup garnered 10 points following a 27-0 win over Alto, and Bullard received one point coming off of a 17-12 road win over Mabank.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of
the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll
Team (W-L) First Pl. Votes Points Last Week
1-Carthage (1-0) 14 224 2
2-Pleasant Grove (1-0) 1 211 3
3-Gilmer (1-0) 192 5
4-Lindale (1-0) 152 11
5-Daingerfield (1-0) 143 2
6-Malakoff (0-1) 133 1
7-Henderson (1-0) 113 13
8-Van (1-0) 109 15
9-Gladewater (0-1) 87 3
10-San Augustine (0-0) 68 4
11-Hughes Springs (1-0) 52 9
12-Waskom (1-0) 44 11
13-Kilgore (0-1) 41 12
14-Paul Pewitt (0-0) 32 5
15-Jefferson (1-0) 30 15
Cherokee County Area teams receiving votes: Rusk (1-0), 11; Troup (1-0) 10; Bullard (1-0), 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.