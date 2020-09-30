After a rock-solid win over Gilmer last week, the Carthage Bulldogs garnered 11 of 14 first-place votes and 207 points to solidify its position at the top of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Football poll (Class 6A/5A/4A).
Pleasant Grove, the Dawgs' foe this week, collected 183 and finished in second place, just in front of Tyler Legacy, who received three first-place nods and 171 points. TL zapped Lufkin, 70-32 last week.
After falling to Temple in its lid lifter, Longview slid to No. 5, amassing 143 points.
In the small school poll, that includes schools in Class 3A, 2A, TAPPS, Daingerfield's Tigers (4-1) are holding down first place after collecting seven first-place votes and 195 points.
In second place is Gladewater with a lone first-place nod and 184 points.
Malakoff nabbed six first-place votes and 178 points to land in third place.
Of local interest is the fact that Brook Hill, who came from behind in the fourth frame to nip Fort Worth Christian a week ago, registered 27 points and sits in 17th place in the small school poll.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
Class 6A/5A/4A
1. Carthage (11) 207 2-0 1
2. Pleasant Grove 183 3-1 3
3. Tyler Legacy (3) 171 1-0 8
4. Texas High 152 1-0 9
5. Longview 143 0-1 1
6. Marshall 134 1-0 7
7. Gilmer 131 4-1 2
8. Lindale 119 3-2 4
9. Lufkin 87 0-1 4
10. Whitehouse 83 1-0 10
11. Kilgore 55 3-2 13
12. Center 51 4-1 7
13. Pine Tree 50 1-0 14
14. Chapel Hill 47 4-1 11
15. Tyler High 29 0-1 6
Others receiving votes: Athens 19; Jasper 19; Henderson 14; Van 10; Paris 10; Spring Hill 3; Crandall 1.
Class 3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Daingerfield (7) 195 4-1 5
2. Gladewater (1) 184 3-2 8
3. Malakoff (6) 178 2-2 6
4. Waskom 142 4-0 12
5. Mount Vernon 113 4-0 NR
6. San Augustine 84 2-1 NR
7. Hughes Springs 78 2-1 NR
8. Grapeland 76 4-1 NR
9. Mineola 67 4-0 NR
10. Joaquin 67 4-0 NR
11. Harleton 51 3-0 NR
12. Elysian Fields 50 3-1 NR
13. Paul Pewitt 46 1-2 NR
14. Tatum 43 2-1 10
15. Diboll 37 1-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Rains 35; Bullard Brook Hill 27; West Rusk 26; Sabine 26; Tyler Grace Community 23; Timpson 20; Atlanta 18; Winnsboro 19; Alto 14; Tenaha 14; Newton 12; Jefferson 8; Lorena 7; DeKalb 2; Garrison 2; Hawkins 1.
