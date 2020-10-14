Carthage, Dangerfield sit atop #bEASTTexas Fab 15 polls

Carthage (4-0) is the top-ranked team in this week's #bEASTTexas football poll for the 6A 5A 4A schools and Daingerfield continues to be the king of the mountain in the Class 3A 2A TAPPS grouping.
The Bulldogs received 13 first-place votes and 209 points.
Longview, with a lone first-place nod, had 190 points and came in second.
Texas High (188), Pleasant Grove (158) and Tyler Legacy (149) completed the top 10.
Jasper (65) moved up three places to No. 11 after a convincing win over Rusk.
Bullard (5-2) is ranked No. 18. The Panthers will travel to Brownsboro on Friday.
Daingerfield, who is coached by former Jacksonville assistant coach Davin Nelson, earned 13 of the 14 first-place votes to continue to be ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A 2A TAPPS Poll.
The Tigers (6-0) finished with 195 points, with Gladewater (5-2, 185) taking second place.
Next was Malakoff (1 first place vote, 185 points), then Waskom (175), Mount Vernon (163) and Joaquin (162).
Undefeated Brook Hill was ranked No. 17.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (13) 209 4-0 1
2. Longview (1) 190 2-1 4
3. Texas High 188 3-0 3
4. Pleasant Grove 158 4-2 5
5. Tyler Legacy 149 2-1 2
6. Gilmer 146 5-1 6
7. Lindale 128 5-2 7
8. Marshall 108 2-1 8
9. Whitehouse 101 3-0 9
10. Pine Tree 78 2-0 11
11. Jasper 65 6-0 14
12. Kilgore 59 4-2 12
T13. Lufkin 30 1-2 10
T13. Center 30 4-2 13
15. Tyler High 16 0-2 15
Others receiving votes: Palestine 9; Van 7; Bullard 5; Mount Pleasant 2.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Daingerfield (12) 195 5-1 1
2. Gladewater 185 5-2 2
3. Malakoff (1) 175 4-2 3
4. Waskom 172 4-0 4
5. Mount Vernon (1) 162 6-0 5
6. Joaquin 133 6-0 10
7. Grapeland 114 6-1 9
8. Mineola 87 5-1 7
9. San Augustine 81 3-2 6
10. Elysian Fields 77 4-1 11
11. Tatum 67 3-1 12
12. Timpson 66 7-0 13
13. Hughes Springs 33 3-2 8
14. Hawkins 31 7-0 NR
15. Paul Pewitt 23 3-2 14
Others receiving votes: Tyler Grace Community 18; Bullard Brook Hill 17; DeKalb 17; Diboll 11; Winnsboro 10; Harleton 5; Tyler All Saints 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.